2007 Hyundai Tucson

166,220 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

GL FWD at wAir Pkg

Location

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

  Listing ID: 7716238
  • Stock #: 21MX58906B
  • VIN: KM8JM12B37U572305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour REDFIRE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,220 KM

Vehicle Description

No Reported Accidents - Hitch Reciever - Low KMS - Local Island Car - Keyless Entry - Sunroof - Air Conditioning - and More! Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and ask us all about the 2007 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD. A great family vehicle with seating for 5 adults and a spacious rear storage area. This Tucson has low km for the age, additional features include a sunroof, power locks, windows, Spacious cargo, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, bike rack hitch, good ground clearance, and great history. Call Binas at Courtenay Mazda today and ask for a carfax or book an appointment. Let's go for a drive! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV's and SUV's - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

