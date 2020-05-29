2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

