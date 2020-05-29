Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo w/Sunroof

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo w/Sunroof

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  218,224KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5203061
  Stock #: SR3382Z
  VIN: 1J8HR48M58C130124
Exterior Colour
Stone White Clearcoat [white]
Interior Colour
Beige W/leather Seat Trim [beige]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Leather Power Heated Bucket Seats, AM/FM/CD Player, Roof Racks, Power Pedal Adjust, Bluetooth and Remote Entry are a few of the features this Gr.Cherokee comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.0L Diesel V6 Engine and is Four Wheel Drive!! This Jeep won't last long, and was well taken care of! 

 

 Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SR3382Z



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7      
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

