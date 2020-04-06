Menu
2008 Kia Rio

EX - REMOTE KEYLESS HEATED SEATS AUXILIARY INPUT

2008 Kia Rio

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,489KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4875972
  Stock #: X27434
  VIN: KNADE163686430625
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Remote Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Input, Air Conditioning, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Heated Front Seats, and Much More... Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference,  and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27434


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

