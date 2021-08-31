+ taxes & licensing
250-338-5777
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
250-338-5777
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents - 7 passenger - A/C - Stow and Go Seats - Power Locks/Windows/Mirrors - and So Much More!Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and ask me all about this regularly maintained, spacious van. The engine and acceleration on this van are great with its powerful and refined V6 engine. A quiet ride, plenty of cabin storage, and excellent crash test scores are bonuses. The Sedona seats 7, and the fold-flat third-row seats offer a 50/50 split. This model has plenty of life and is equipped with the features you need, including cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, and AM/FM/CD for all of your listening needs. Whether you're looking for a dependable family vehicle or something with storage capacity, this Sedona has you covered! There is plenty of room to pack up the kids, car seats and strollers, the pets, and all of the gear you need for your island adventure, home renovations, and more! With well-designed captain's seating as well as front and rear A/C vents and lots of legroom, everyone will be riding comfortably. Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and ask all about this 2008 Kia Sedona today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4