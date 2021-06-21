2008 Pontiac G5

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 7 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7526811

7526811 Stock #: P5231A

P5231A VIN: 1G2AL58F787199363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5231A

Mileage 95,786 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.