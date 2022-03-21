Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

155,258 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

155,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8706869
  • Stock #: SP4185A
  • VIN: JTDKT923985216679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a great little car for zipping around, for work, or for those errands that need running. Folding Seats in the back give you lots of cargo room; theres Air Conditioning, CD Player, and an MP3 Player.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SP4185A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power door mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

