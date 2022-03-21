$6,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2008 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$6,998
- Listing ID: 8706869
- Stock #: SP4185A
- VIN: JTDKT923985216679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a great little car for zipping around, for work, or for those errands that need running. Folding Seats in the back give you lots of cargo room; theres Air Conditioning, CD Player, and an MP3 Player.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Vehicle Features
