Low KMsCome in and See if this is what you are looking for! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

90,130 KM

$19,498

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po Laramie

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po Laramie

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$19,498

+ taxes & licensing

90,130KM
Used
VIN 1D3HV18T79S821937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NI4497B
  • Mileage 90,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMsCome in and See if this is what you are looking for!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Dodge-RAM_1500-2009-id10307734.html

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Seating

Vented Seats

Additional Features

4x4
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Heated Seats and Steering
Remote Entry and Start
Beautiful! Leather
After Market Stereo with Apple Car Play and Android Auto
Tons of storage under the Back seats
Taxes Extra Stock # NI4497B Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-XXXX

250-334-9993

$19,498

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2009 Dodge Ram 1500