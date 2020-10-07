2009 Ford Fusion

An older model sedan, good for around town errands.
**This is being sold as a wholesale unit due to its age and mileage. We have completed a basic inspection on the vehicle and have elected not to complete reconditioning as we are selling at a wholesale price point instead.
Vehicle Features
Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Transmission Automatique
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
Coussins gonflables
Télédéverrouillage
Lampes de lecture arrière
Rétroviseurs
Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Pneu de secours
Verrous pour enfants
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Pneus de performance
Déverrouillage d'urgence du coffre
Chauffe-bloc
Vitres arrière électriques
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur
