2009 Ford Fusion

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1-250-338-5451

2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

2009 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

Location

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

1-250-338-5451

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6148563
  • Stock #: T509170A
  • VIN: 3FAHP08ZX9R150380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleydodge.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2009-id7940823.html

An older model sedan, good for around town errands.

**This is being sold as a wholesale unit due to its age and mileage. We have completed a basic inspection on the vehicle and have elected not to complete reconditioning as we are selling at a wholesale price point instead.

Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley Dodge is your full Proposal Dodge Dealership on Vancouver Island. We offer free appraisals and free credit evaluations up front with no obligations and will provide you exact numbers on the vehicle you wish to trade in, so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley.
*The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions.
*All prices plus applicable taxes and documentation fee of $299

Vehicle Features

Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Transmission Automatique
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
Coussins gonflables
Télédéverrouillage
Lampes de lecture arrière
Rétroviseurs
Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Pneu de secours
Verrous pour enfants
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Pneus de performance
Déverrouillage d'urgence du coffre
Chauffe-bloc
Vitres arrière électriques
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

