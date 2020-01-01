2009 Kia Sedona

Park Assist, 7 Passenger Capability, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, USB/MP3, Roof Racks, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Sedona comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.8L V6 engine to get you where want to venture!
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Passenger cancellable airbag
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- rear air conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Front fog lights
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Seating
-
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- rear reading lights
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Electronic stability
- MP3 decoder
- Driver seat mounted armrest
- Passenger seat mounted armrest
- Reclining 3rd row seat
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- Manual driver lumbar support
