2009 Kia Sedona

EX w/Bluetooth

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,778KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4474569
  • Stock #: SD3529B
  • VIN: KNDMB233196304963
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Park Assist, 7 Passenger Capability, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, USB/MP3, Roof Racks, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Sedona comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.8L V6 engine to get you where want to venture! 

 Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SD3529B



Dealer # 30891



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Passenger cancellable airbag
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Driver seat mounted armrest
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • Manual driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

