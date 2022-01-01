+ taxes & licensing
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
Low Mileage - Sunroof - Automatic Transmission - Heated Seats - 8 Speakers - USB Inputs - and So Much More! Call or e-mail mike@courtenaymazda.com and ask me all about this really nice 2009 Volkswagen City Golf. This City Golf has great features like cruise control, sunroof, 6 way adjustable drivers seat, tilt telescopic steering 6 speed automatic transmission, heated seats, aux, USB inputs and so much more. The fuel efficient 2.0 4 cylinder engine produces 115 horsepower and 122 Ft lb of torque! There’s 8 speakers to blast your favorite tunes and you can easily connect your favorite device with the auxiliary or USB input. Fold the rear seats down for your favorite fuzzy friend or shopping for your favorite piece of furniture. Keep your friends and family safe with airbags everywhere, ABS and a stability and traction control. Call or e-mail mike@courtenaymazda.com to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases, $585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals, $699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
