2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

142,377 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2.0T Comfortline w/Bluetooth

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

142,377KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/energy Cloth Seat Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,377 KM

Vehicle Description

        Air Conditioning, AM/FM/MP3/SAT/CD Player, Heated Front Seats, Roof Racks, Tow Hitch, Panoramic Sunroof, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Tiguan comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive. Strap on your skis in the winter and the surfboard in the summer, this Tiguan will help you get to where you need to go!!



   Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!




Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

