$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,221KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5269142
  • Stock #: C206083A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F48AH035326
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

