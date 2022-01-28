$9,899+ tax & licensing
$9,899
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra
Limited at
Location
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
142,445KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237901
- Stock #: 22TU9595B
- VIN: KMHDU4AD4AU960443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Continental Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 142,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Active front head restraints
Automatic temperature control
trucks
a sunroof
stability and traction control
locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay
Comox
Campbell River
Parksville
Nanaimo
BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus
we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars
Vans
no matter your current credit situation
Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck
and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality
reliable used cars and trucks
and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval
help you restore your credit
and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes
leasing
other options
installation
administration
$499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577
Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island\'s Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 250 Old Island Highway in Courtenay
meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles
without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years
full power accessories
rsquo
you&
ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility
CUV&
s and SUV&
s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need
Low KM&
has lived its entire life in British Columbia
and has most recently been driven and regularly maintained here in the Comox Valley. The Elantra has a spacious cabin with an adult-friendly back seat and offers a smooth ride. This limited model has the creature comforts you want
including leather heated seats
a remote start
an AM/FM/CD/Aux for your listening needs. The Elantra is powered by a fuel efficient
4-speed automatic 2.0 litre 4-cylinder with 138 horsepower and 136 lb-ft of torque. The Elantra comes standard with antilock disc brakes
The Elantra comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. This one is in excellent condition and is sure to go fast. Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai to arrange a test drive today!
Leather Interior - Sunroof - Remote Start - Automatic Temperature Control - and More! This one is in excellent condition
