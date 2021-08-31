Menu
2010 Kia Rio

191,236 KM

Details Description

$5,899

+ tax & licensing
$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

2010 Kia Rio

2010 Kia Rio

EX-Convenience at

2010 Kia Rio

EX-Convenience at

Location

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

Sale

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

191,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7611085
  • Stock #: P5277A
  • VIN: KNADH4B30A6595193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Gray two tone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5277A
  • Mileage 191,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry - Automatic Transmission - Air Conditioning - Power Locks - Power Windows - Cruise Control - 60/40 Split Seats - and More! Drop what you’re doing and call Mike at Courtenay Mazda to ask me all about this 2010 Kia Rio. Previously loved by a local to Victoria and driven up to visit family here in the Comox Valley from time to time. This car comes with an automatic transmission, cold AC, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, cruise control, 60/40 split rear folding seats tires, brakes, glass, steering wheel and so much more. It’s in my favorite color Charcoal Diamond Moonshine and easy to drive! If you want to impress your friends and family look no further as the sheer styling will leave you breathless. This car is made in Korea but it’s named after a city in Brazil so you can feel like you’re in two places at once. Driving this car will attract attention from Hollywood types and leave a smile on your face as if you’re on a full time vacation. Call Mike at Courtenay Mazda and ask me all about this dream car today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV's and SUV's - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

