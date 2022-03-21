Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

226,128 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester

2.5 X

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5 X

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

226,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8809322
  • Stock #: SE4203A
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC6AH730302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Platinum Grey W/premium Cloth Upholstery [grey]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Economical All Wheel Drive for running around! Theres an MP3 player, CD Player, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Roof Racks and a large cargo area, Sunroof, Power Locks, Windows, and Drivers Seat, Fog Lamps for our West Coast Winters, and Air Conditioning, too!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SE4203A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
CD-MP3 decoder

