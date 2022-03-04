Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

145,576 KM

Details Description Features

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

145,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8579411
  • Stock #: ST4135A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT7BS591570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

Four by Four to get the job done, whether its city, off road, or up a mountain! There is Air Conditioning to keep you comfortable, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Windows, and remote entry for Convenience. There is Satellite Radio available for those road trips!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Step Bumper
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

