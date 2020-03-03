Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT - 4X4, Extended Cab, CD Player

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT - 4X4, Extended Cab, CD Player

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,877KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4753995
  • Stock #: X25580C
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA51984
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

TOW UP TO 5,800 LBS with this 2011 Ranger SPORT and its 4.0L V6 engine!  This truck is ready for work or off-roading with a 4X4 drivetrain.  Come check it out before its gone!


Stock #X25580C


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

