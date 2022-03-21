Menu
2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX

2,000 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX

2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX

2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

2,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8912851
  • Stock #: A0894
  • VIN: 5HD1KBMA9BB629106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A0894
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Road Glide ready to go! Hard Case Saddle bags will carry all your cargo on the Road while you ride in comfort.

Stock # A0894


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 

Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

