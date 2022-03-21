$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8912851
- Stock #: A0894
- VIN: 5HD1KBMA9BB629106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A0894
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock # A0894
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7d Glide Ready to go!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.