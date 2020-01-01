2011 Hyundai Elantra

LOW MILEAGE - BC DRIVEN - MANUAL TRANSMISSION - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - and So Much MORE! Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and ask me all about this regularly serviced, 6-speed manual transmission 2012 Hyundai Elantra. This stylish sedan is a lot of fun to drive and is a great commuter with its gas sipping engine. Plenty of legroom front and back for the longest legs to fit comfortably. With the folding 60/40 rear seats, it will give you lots of room for all your gear. It comes with tilt steering, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, 4-wheel disc brakes, AM/FM stereo w/CD & MP3 Radio, dual power mirrors, stability control, remote keyless entry and more. Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and let’s go for a spin! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-877-458-2110 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda – MVSA Certified #40158