2011 Mazda MAZDA3

SO4249A VIN: JM1BL1KF8B1473777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica [silver]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # SO4249A

Mileage 122,813 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down CD-MP3 decoder

