$10,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-338-7761
2011 Subaru Forester
X Convenience
Location
Island Honda
1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-338-7761
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9270886
- Stock #: H226506B
- VIN: JF2SHCBC1BH747395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H226506B
- Mileage 213,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, Remote Entry, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Day Time Running Lights, Power options, Telescopic and Tilt Steering and so much more!
Come and see us at Island Honda and experience our huge state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands best selection of new and fully reconditioned and inspected pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable product consultants and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, no matter your current credit situation. If youd like to test drive or even complete your purchase from the comfort of your home or business, please head to the easy Buy From Home tabs on our homepage.
See you soon!
*All prices listed do not include $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.
Dealer#30592
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.