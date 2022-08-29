Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Forester

213,856 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

213,856KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270886
  • Stock #: H226506B
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC1BH747395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H226506B
  • Mileage 213,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Alloy Wheels, Roof Racks, Remote Entry, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Day Time Running Lights, Power options, Telescopic and Tilt Steering and so much more!

 

Come and see us at Island Honda and experience our huge state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands best selection of new and fully reconditioned and inspected pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable product consultants and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, no matter your current credit situation. If youd like to test drive or even complete your purchase from the comfort of your home or business, please head to the easy Buy From Home tabs on our homepage.

 

See you soon!

 

*All prices listed do not include $495 documentation fee and applicable taxes.

 

Dealer#30592

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2011 Subaru Forester...
 213,856 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
1998 Jeep TJ Sahara
 164,254 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 76,371 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory