2011 Toyota Highlander

193,067 KM

Details Description Features

$14,226

+ tax & licensing
$14,226

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1-250-338-5451

2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR

2011 Toyota Highlander

4WD 4DR

Location

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

1-250-338-5451

$14,226

+ taxes & licensing

193,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6594814
  • Stock #: D111211K
  • VIN: 5TDBK3EH1BS071064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D111211K
  • Mileage 193,067 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleydodge.com/occasion/Toyota-Highlander-2011-id8055392.html

With 3rd row seating, you\'re sure to have lots of room for extra people and luggage space when you put the 3rd row seating down. This is also a claims free vehicle.

Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley Dodge is your full Proposal Dodge Dealership on Vancouver Island. We offer free appraisals and free credit evaluations up front with no obligations and will provide you exact numbers on the vehicle you wish to trade in, so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley.
*The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions.
* All prices include Freight and PDI on new vehicles.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599.
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.

Vehicle Features

Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Porte-bagages (toit)
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Sièges de troisième rangée
4 Roues motrices
Coussins gonflables
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Télédéverrouillage
Lumières automatiques
Rétroviseurs
Portes électriques
Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
6-7-8 Passagers
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Verrous pour enfants
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Housse de chargement
Crochet de remorquage arrière
Contrôle de la température arrière
Intérieur en tissu
Chauffe-bloc
Vitres arrière électriques
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

