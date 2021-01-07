2011 Toyota Highlander

With 3rd row seating, you\'re sure to have lots of room for extra people and luggage space when you put the 3rd row seating down. This is also a claims free vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Porte-bagages (toit)
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Sièges de troisième rangée
4 Roues motrices
Coussins gonflables
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Télédéverrouillage
Lumières automatiques
Rétroviseurs
Portes électriques
Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
6-7-8 Passagers
Volant réglable
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Verrous pour enfants
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Housse de chargement
Crochet de remorquage arrière
Contrôle de la température arrière
Intérieur en tissu
Chauffe-bloc
Vitres arrière électriques
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur
