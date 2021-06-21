2011 Toyota Sequoia

One Owner, Back-Up Camera, Roof Racks, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Power Leather Memory Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Tow Package, and Remote Entry are a few of the features this Sequoia comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 5.7L V8 Engine and is Four Wheel Drive. Both you and the kids will love this, come and check it out!!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock# A0785A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Skid Plates
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
A/V remote
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.