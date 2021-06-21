Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sequoia

127,571 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sequoia

2011 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8 w/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L V8 w/NAV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 7514301
  2. 7514301
  3. 7514301
  4. 7514301
  5. 7514301
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,571KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7514301
  • Stock #: A0785A
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G18BS039859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Beach Metallic [beige]
  • Interior Colour Sand Beige W/perforated Leather Seat Surfaces [be
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # A0785A
  • Mileage 127,571 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Back-Up Camera, Roof Racks, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Power Leather Memory Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Tow Package, and Remote Entry are a few of the features this Sequoia comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 5.7L V8 Engine and is Four Wheel Drive. Both you and the kids will love this, come and check it out!!



    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# A0785A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Skid Plates
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
A/V remote
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Adaptive suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 71,543 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 46,530 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 4...
 62,507 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory