2012 Ford F-150

161,543 KM

Details Description

$24,899

+ tax & licensing
$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XTR SuperCrew 4WD

2012 Ford F-150

XTR SuperCrew 4WD

Location

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

Sale

$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

161,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7461944
  • Stock #: 21CX57836A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3CKD27822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21CX57836A
  • Mileage 161,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Regularly Serviced - Rear View Camera with Sensors - Bluetooth - 4x4 - Hitch Receiver - 5L V8 Engine and more! Call Binas at 250-338-5777 and ask me all about this low km and well-maintained 2012 Ford F150 SuperCrew 5L V8. It is best-in-class maximum payload and towing capabilities. F-150 XLT offers you a wide range of configurations. Inside, premium cloth seats welcome you, along with a substantial list of power and convenience features. Ford is known for its ease of maneuvering with the Reverse Sensing System. Hardworking and Practical Ford is built tough! Summer and winter will be fun in this F150! Do you like going on a backcountry camping or hunting trips? Or do you like Skiing and snowboarding? Look no further possibilities are endless in this low km well-maintained truck. Several standard safety features, lots of leg and headroom for everyone in the truck.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

