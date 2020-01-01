2012 Honda CR-V

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

CD-MP3 decoder

