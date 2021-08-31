2012 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
Low KM - BC Driven - Regularly Serviced - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Leather Heated Seats - Bluetooth - AWD - and So Much More! Call Binas at Courtenay Mazda and ask me all about this 2012 Honda CRV Touring 4WD. Do you want cargo space, visibility, safety, reliability? Do you want to be stylish? These are many of the attributes this CRV will deliver, and with the confidence, the AWD system will give you, there isn't a day you'll miss. The excellent handling and control you'll feel will take your breath away, and you'll always be looking for an excuse to go for a drive. This mint condition vehicle comes with leather heated seats, a backup camera, dual climate control, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, steering wheel-mounted controls, and Bluetooth. CR-V's have been one of the hottest sellers in the new and used car market. If you're in the market for a vehicle like this, call Binas at 250-338-5777 now because this won't be on our lot for long! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV's and SUV's - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
