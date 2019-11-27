Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 4365663
  2. 4365663
  3. 4365663
  4. 4365663
  5. 4365663
  6. 4365663
  7. 4365663
  8. 4365663
  9. 4365663
  10. 4365663
  11. 4365663
  12. 4365663
  13. 4365663
  14. 4365663
  15. 4365663
  16. 4365663
  17. 4365663
  18. 4365663
  19. 4365663
  20. 4365663
  21. 4365663
  22. 4365663
  23. 4365663
  24. 4365663
Contact Seller

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,812KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4365663
  • Stock #: SO3522B
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9CH124979
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
ation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AUX/USB, AM/FM/SAT Radio and Key-Less Entry are all features that this Elantra comes with! In addition, it has a 1.8L I-4 engine and automatic transmission which will help you out at the fuel pumps!  
 Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
1-250-334-9993
www.courtenaykia.com


Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 29,611 KM
$25,947 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 28,235 KM
$26,328 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Yaris LE...
 69,735 KM
$14,043 + tax & lic
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Send A Message