2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited - Navigation, Leather, DVD

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,745KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380618
  • Stock #: T26208
  • VIN: KM8NUDCC0CU197090
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

BC Only, Navigation System, DVD Players, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Power Seats, Rear Climate Control, All Wheel Drive, Power Lift Gate, Reverse Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and Much More...

This unit WAS $14,995 and is NOW $13,997 on sale until Dec 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • LEATHER
  • 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Mood lighting
  • Satelitte Radio
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • **SUNROOF**

