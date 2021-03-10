Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

49,972 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2012 Kia Sportage
2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

SX w/Nav

2012 Kia Sportage

SX w/Nav

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,972KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6821453
  Stock #: SP3905A
  VIN: KNDPCCA65C7319755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vintage Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3905A
  • Mileage 49,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Leather Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push Button Start/Stop, AM/FM/SAT/CD/MP3 Player , and Dual Sunroofs are a few of the features that this Sportage comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive!! Great vehicle that can take you anywhere you'd like to venture!!



     Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SP3905A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

