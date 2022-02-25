Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

84,397 KM

$13,998

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

84,397KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8277990
  • Stock #: SP4088A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2APXCN496439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP4088A
  • Mileage 84,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Commuting Car with Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Locks and Windows, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player and Remote Entry.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SP4088A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

