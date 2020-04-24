Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$10,995

  95,854KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4933911
  Stock #: P27402
  VIN: 1G1JC5SH0D4199537
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, CD Player, OnStar, Auto Headlights, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

