2013 Kia Optima

61,545 KM

Details Description Features

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

EX w/Bluetooth

2013 Kia Optima

EX w/Bluetooth

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

61,545KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7681417
  Stock #: A0791
  VIN: KNAGN4A77D5358947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Steel Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # A0791
  • Mileage 61,545 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Accident Free, Air Conditioning, Dual Sunroofs, AM/FM/SAT/MP3/CD Player, Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Back-Up Sensor, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Optima comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front wheel drive.  Very LOW mileage and in great shape!!!





    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!




Stock# A0791



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-XXXX

250-334-9993

