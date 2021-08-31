2013 Kia Optima

$14,498 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 5 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

A0791 VIN: KNAGN4A77D5358947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite Metallic [grey]

Interior Colour Steel Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # A0791

Mileage 61,545 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

