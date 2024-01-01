Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Sorento-2013-id10947376.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Sorento-2013-id10947376.html</a>

2013 Kia Sorento

171,463 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Sorento

Traction intégrale, 4 portes, V6, boîte automatiqu

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

Traction intégrale, 4 portes, V6, boîte automatiqu

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 11430902
  2. 11430902
  3. 11430902
  4. 11430902
  5. 11430902
  6. 11430902
  7. 11430902
  8. 11430902
  9. 11430902
  10. 11430902
  11. 11430902
  12. 11430902
  13. 11430902
  14. 11430902
  15. 11430902
  16. 11430902
  17. 11430902
  18. 11430902
  19. 11430902
  20. 11430902
  21. 11430902
  22. 11430902
  23. 11430902
  24. 11430902
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,463KM
VIN 5XYKUDA24DG419909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic (3D)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP4661A
  • Mileage 171,463 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Sorento-2013-id10947376.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
LEATHER
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Automatic Climate Control with Air Conditioning
and More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Tons of Cargo Room! This Sorento is ready to go for your Family! There's All-Wheel Drive
Taxes Extra Stock # SP4661A Dealer # 30891

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

Used 2013 Kia Sorento Traction intégrale, 4 portes, V6, boîte automatiqu for sale in Courtenay, BC
2013 Kia Sorento Traction intégrale, 4 portes, V6, boîte automatiqu 171,463 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EV EV Luxe BA avec toit ouvrant for sale in Courtenay, BC
2019 Kia Soul EV EV Luxe BA avec toit ouvrant 13,513 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM Cargo Van Base for sale in Courtenay, BC
2014 RAM Cargo Van Base 112,992 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sorento