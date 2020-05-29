Menu
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Ford

844-883-1780

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5

Location

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

844-883-1780

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

  110,937KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5150759
  Stock #: 19451A
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT3DS687308
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Doors
4-door
2013 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Sport with only 110,937 kms!!

Comes with:

Air conditioning
Bucket rear seats
Dual-zone climate control
Steering wheel audio controls
Air bag - Passenger sensor
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Intermittent wiper
Power-sliding rear window
Driver illuminated vanity mirror
Illuminated passenger side vanity
Integrated garage door opener
Fog lights
Cruise Control
Driver's seat - lumbar
Power driver seat
Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering
Power steering
MP3 player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary socket
AC 400W ( 115V)
AM/FM Radio
Satellite radio
Rearview mirror with automatic dimmer
Power rear-view mirrors
Built-in Bluetooth

Come by and take it for a Spin, it won't last long!!

We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.

Dealer# 10773
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westview Ford

