+ taxes & licensing
844-883-1780
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2
844-883-1780
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/RAM-1500-c7780037.html
2013 Ram 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Sport with only 110,937 kms!!
Comes with:
Air conditioning
Bucket rear seats
Dual-zone climate control
Steering wheel audio controls
Air bag - Passenger sensor
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Intermittent wiper
Power-sliding rear window
Driver illuminated vanity mirror
Illuminated passenger side vanity
Integrated garage door opener
Fog lights
Cruise Control
Driver's seat - lumbar
Power driver seat
Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering
Power steering
MP3 player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary socket
AC 400W ( 115V)
AM/FM Radio
Satellite radio
Rearview mirror with automatic dimmer
Power rear-view mirrors
Built-in Bluetooth
Come by and take it for a Spin, it won't last long!!
We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.
Dealer# 10773
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2