Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

168,801 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST-CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI V8 SHORT BOX - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST-CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI V8 SHORT BOX - 4X4

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6026529
  2. 6026529
  3. 6026529
  4. 6026529
  5. 6026529
  6. 6026529
  7. 6026529
  8. 6026529
  9. 6026529
  10. 6026529
  11. 6026529
  12. 6026529
  13. 6026529
  14. 6026529
  15. 6026529
  16. 6026529
  17. 6026529
  18. 6026529
  19. 6026529
  20. 6026529
  21. 6026529
  22. 6026529
  23. 6026529
  24. 6026529
  25. 6026529
  26. 6026529
  27. 6026529
  28. 6026529
  29. 6026529
  30. 6026529
  31. 6026529
  32. 6026529
  33. 6026529
  34. 6026529
  35. 6026529
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,801KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6026529
  • Stock #: P28042
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8DS692135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,801 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Lifted, Tow Hooks, Tow/Haul, Trailer Brake, Navigation, Bluetooth, DVD Player, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28042


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Box liner
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Bench Seating
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Blind Spot Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Trailer Brake
Satelitte Radio
hitch receiver
LCD Touch Screen
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Lifted
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2017 Infiniti QX50 H...
 21,161 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 27,072 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 45,328 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory