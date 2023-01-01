Menu
2014 Can-Am Spyder

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2014 Can-Am Spyder

2014 Can-Am Spyder

ST-S

2014 Can-Am Spyder

ST-S

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9459373
  • Stock #: A0935
  • VIN: 2BXNCBC13EV001449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A0935
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Lookin for comfortable fun?  This may be what you are looking for! V Twin Engine, 2 Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 8 Valve, DOHC, Fuel Injected, Front Dual Hydraulic Disc Brakes, Rear Hydraulic Disc, with Fox Suspension - Front Independent Double A-Arm, Twin Sided Swing Arm Rear Suspension and so much more!



Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra



Stock # A0935



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

