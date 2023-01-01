$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Courtenay Kia
250-334-9993
2014 Can-Am Spyder
2014 Can-Am Spyder
ST-S
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9459373
- Stock #: A0935
- VIN: 2BXNCBC13EV001449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A0935
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # A0935
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7