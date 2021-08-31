Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

99,975 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

1LT

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

99,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7662934
  • Stock #: SP3650B
  • VIN: 2GNFLCE33E6315001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic [beige]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

