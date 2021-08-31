2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 9 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic [beige]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Tracker System Smart Device Integration Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

