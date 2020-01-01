Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

SE w/NAV & Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE w/NAV & Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 4474572
  2. 4474572
  3. 4474572
  4. 4474572
  5. 4474572
  6. 4474572
  7. 4474572
  8. 4474572
  9. 4474572
  10. 4474572
  11. 4474572
  12. 4474572
  13. 4474572
  14. 4474572
  15. 4474572
  16. 4474572
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,290KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4474572
  • Stock #: SO3640Z
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX0EUE30177
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Clearcoat [red]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Park Assist, Tow Package, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Power Lift-gate, Roof Racks and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Escape comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a EcoBoost 1.6L engine with 4 Cylinders and Four Wheel Drive!!! With mileage this low, this SUV is like new!!!

  Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 




Stock#  SO3640Z


Dealer # 30891


1025A Comox Road


Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7


1-250-334-9993


www.courtenaykia.com




Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2012 Honda CR-V EX w...
 184,189 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 91,209 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul LX w/B...
 16,723 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Send A Message