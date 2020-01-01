2014 Ford Escape

Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Park Assist, Tow Package, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Power Lift-gate, Roof Racks and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Escape comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a EcoBoost 1.6L engine with 4 Cylinders and Four Wheel Drive!!! With mileage this low, this SUV is like new!!!
- Safety
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Rear Window Wiper
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Powertrain
- Limited Slip Differential
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Electronic stability
- MP3 decoder
- Radio data system
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- Exterior parking camera rear
