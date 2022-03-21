Menu
2014 Ford F-150

98,256 KM

Details Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

XL

Location

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

98,256KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8706872
  • Stock #: NI4169B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1EKF84437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NI4169B
  • Mileage 98,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Rear Step Bumper
Perimeter/approach lights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

