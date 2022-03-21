Menu
2014 Ford Transit Connect

139,040 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

139,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8675147
  • Stock #: A0876
  • VIN: NM0LS7E77E1161823

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A0876
  • Mileage 139,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Cargo Van for your Business! There is shelving and locking storage and double sliding doors in this unit, along with Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Remote Entry, and a Back-Up Sensor.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # A0876


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Outside Temperature Display
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Variably intermittent wipers
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension

