$27,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2014 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8675147
- Stock #: A0876
- VIN: NM0LS7E77E1161823
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # A0876
- Mileage 139,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Cargo Van for your Business! There is shelving and locking storage and double sliding doors in this unit, along with Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Remote Entry, and a Back-Up Sensor.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock # A0876
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.