Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rondo

107,928 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 5706867
  2. 5706867
  3. 5706867
  4. 5706867
  5. 5706867
  6. 5706867
  7. 5706867
  8. 5706867
  9. 5706867
  10. 5706867
  11. 5706867
  12. 5706867
  13. 5706867
  14. 5706867
  15. 5706867
  16. 5706867
  17. 5706867
  18. 5706867
  19. 5706867
  20. 5706867
  21. 5706867
  22. 5706867
  23. 5706867
  24. 5706867
  25. 5706867
  26. 5706867
  27. 5706867
  28. 5706867
  29. 5706867
  30. 5706867
  31. 5706867
  32. 5706867
  33. 5706867
  34. 5706867
  35. 5706867
  36. 5706867
  37. 5706867
  38. 5706867
  39. 5706867
  40. 5706867
  41. 5706867
  42. 5706867
  43. 5706867
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,928KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5706867
  • Stock #: U28121
  • VIN: KNAHU8A38E7040689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 107,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2013 Ford Mustang V6...
 57,055 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 28,111 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Frontier...
 72,788 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory