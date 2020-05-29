Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Ford

844-883-1780

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport GS-SKY

Location

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

844-883-1780

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5199296
  • Stock #: 20161A
  • VIN: JM1BM1L76E1107468
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7798743.html

2014 Mazda 3 4dr HB Sport Man GS-SKY with ONLY 117,000 kms!!

Comes with:

Air conditioning
Bucket rear seats
Cargo cover
Dual-zone climate control
Steering wheel audio controls
Air bag - Passenger sensor
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Intermittent wiper
Driver illuminated vanity mirror
Illuminated passenger side vanity
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering
Keyless start
Power steering
MP3 player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary socket
AM/FM Radio
Radio with CD
HD Radio
Power rear-view mirrors
Built-in Bluetooth


We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.

Dealer# 10773
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westview Ford

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,290 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 110,937 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 72,320 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Westview Ford

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

Call Dealer

844-883-XXXX

(click to show)

844-883-1780

Quick Links
Directions Inventory