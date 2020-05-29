2014 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
844-883-1780
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2
844-883-1780
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7798743.html
2014 Mazda 3 4dr HB Sport Man GS-SKY with ONLY 117,000 kms!!
Comes with:
Air conditioning
Bucket rear seats
Cargo cover
Dual-zone climate control
Steering wheel audio controls
Air bag - Passenger sensor
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Intermittent wiper
Driver illuminated vanity mirror
Illuminated passenger side vanity
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adjustable Steering
Keyless start
Power steering
MP3 player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary socket
AM/FM Radio
Radio with CD
HD Radio
Power rear-view mirrors
Built-in Bluetooth
We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.
Dealer# 10773
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2