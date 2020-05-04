2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

LCD Touch Screen

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.