2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI-LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI-LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,520KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974693
  • Stock #: V27273A
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ0EM377045
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27273A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

