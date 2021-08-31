2015 BMW X1

Sale $24,899 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 1 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8056153

8056153 Stock #: P5313

P5313 VIN: WBAVL1C57FVY31000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cashmere Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Lthrette

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5313

Mileage 107,137 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Mineral Grey Metallic Black Leatherette

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.