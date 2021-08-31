2015 BMW X1

+ taxes & licensing
NO ACCIDENTS - LUXURY - GLIDER - AWD - HEATED SEATS - PANORAMIC ROOF - BACKUP CAMERA - PUSH BUTTON START - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - AND MORE! Call or email mike@courtenaymazda.com and ask me all about this beautiful BMW X1 in mint condition. This BMW has a powerful turbocharged 4 cylinder engine producing 240 horsepower with help of an 8 speed automatic transmission. How I felt when I drove it - Irregular heartbeat, Eyes as wide as saucers and sweaty palms. That was the first five minutes behind the wheel of our BMW X1. This advanced turbocharged four cylinder accelerates with a force that throws you back in your seat and doesn’t stop until redline. Even tricking along in eighth gear, all it takes is a mere twitch of the right toe to send this wagon flying, the power swelling as quickly as the numbers on the speedometer. If you really, really concentrate you still cannot tell it’s turbocharged. Put your foot down and immediately there’s a meaty, almost diesel-esque shove in the back. But where a diesel would be out of puff after a moment or two, the Beemer just keeps on accelerating in a wall of subdued fury - for about nine and a half weeks. And of course it’s all fitted to a perfectly balanced chassis with the usual array of excellent steering, fine brakes and a nicely chosen balance between comfort and handling. As a driver’s car, then, this is yet another winner. You need to think of it as a painting by the world’s greatest artist. Yes, the brush strokes are magnificent. Yes, the texture is superb. Yes, the perspective is world class and the detailing is better than you’d get from Leonardo. Call Mike at Courtenay Mazda to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases, $585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals, $699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
