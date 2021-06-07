Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

114,920 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 7215893
  2. 7215893
  3. 7215893
  4. 7215893
  5. 7215893
  6. 7215893
  7. 7215893
  8. 7215893
  9. 7215893
  10. 7215893
  11. 7215893
  12. 7215893
  13. 7215893
  14. 7215893
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,920KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7215893
  • Stock #: R216387A
  • VIN: 1G11D5SL4FF140063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 132,186 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima 2...
 102,583 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 75,501 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory