Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

73,005 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - HEATED SEATS REMOTE START BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - HEATED SEATS REMOTE START BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6271848
  2. 6271848
  3. 6271848
  4. 6271848
  5. 6271848
  6. 6271848
  7. 6271848
  8. 6271848
  9. 6271848
  10. 6271848
  11. 6271848
  12. 6271848
  13. 6271848
  14. 6271848
  15. 6271848
  16. 6271848
  17. 6271848
  18. 6271848
  19. 6271848
  20. 6271848
  21. 6271848
  22. 6271848
  23. 6271848
  24. 6271848
  25. 6271848
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,005KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6271848
  • Stock #: E27473A
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH6F4175732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E27473A
  • Mileage 73,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors Colwood location acts as the best one-stop-shop for previously enjoyed vehicles. Presenting you with top quality pre-owned
vehicles while offering competitive rates and pricing to help you find the perfect "new to you" vehicle. While our enthusiastic and knowledgable product advisors are here to listen and help guide you on your journey to becoming a proud owner of your next new vehicle. Our in house Finance Team, Service Center, and Detail department make up a well rounded one-stop-shop for any automotive needs and inquiries.
Apply online or visit us today and find yourself in a new and better buying experience at Galaxy Motors!


This awesome 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is not only a BC only registered vehicle as well as Accident-Free, It also comes loaded with features! Such as Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Auxilary Input, USB & 12v Ports, LCD Touchscreen, Anti-Theft, and much more...


Stock #E27473A


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island voted by happy customers for over 10 years. Galaxy Motors has 4 locations to serve you. Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). We offer hundreds of fully inspected & reconditioned vehicles to choose from. With finance rates starting at 4.45% On Approved Credit. Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes! Need your vehicle serviced or detailed? No problem! We specialize in all makes and models at Galaxy Motors. For any questions or inquiries please phone us at 250-478-7603. ALL purchases are subject to a $699 Documentation Fee & taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle
please refer to the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
Compass
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Exhaust Brake
Satelitte Radio
MY LINK
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Side Turn Indicators
Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 73,005 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart SXT ...
 62,173 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 30,201 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory