2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE - Aux Input V6 Dual Sliding Doors

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE - Aux Input V6 Dual Sliding Doors

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,729KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4504962
  • Stock #: E27057
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR736205
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Dual Sliding Doors, 17'' Alloy Wheels, SAT Radio, Econ, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Input, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27057

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

