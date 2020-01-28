Menu
2015 Ford Escape

ESCAPE SE - Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

2015 Ford Escape

ESCAPE SE - Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,109KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4599633
  • Stock #: E27144A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G9XFUA69751
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2015 Ford Escape SE offers Ford SYNC with 911 Assist and delivers hands-free calls, Bluetooth-streaming music and more with simple voice commands. Once paired, it can download contacts and play music from your smartphone. It can also access your MP3 player, USB or iPod.  This Escape also features Heated Front Seats, Back-up Camera and much more... Stock #E27144A

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • MyKey
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

