2015 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4, Extended Cab, Tow Package

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - 4X4, Extended Cab, Tow Package

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,363KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627200
  • Stock #: X26243A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP8FKE45001
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This 2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 with Ecoboost can tow up to 8,500-lb and up to 2,250-lb. max. payload capacity.  It features and extended cab which cab with seating capacity for six.  Other features include Bluetooth, Satellite Radio and much more...

Stock #X26243A

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

