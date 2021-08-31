Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

105,163 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/Sunroof

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD w/Sunroof

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

105,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7899222
  • Stock #: SR3951B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72FH121077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/perforated Leather-trimmed Seating Surfac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SR3951B
  • Mileage 105,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3/SAT/MP3 Player, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, Power Leather Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Push Button Start/Stop and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this CR-V comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive. Start your next adventure with this SUV!!!



Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SR3951A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

